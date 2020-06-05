James Wesley Allison Sr. age 81, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Gulfport, Mississippi. Services will be held 11 a.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, 2020, with Rev. Lloyd Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Saturday.
He was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on March 14, 1939, to the late Elliot Beckham Allison Sr. and Cinderella Mattie Montfort Allison. He retired from the U.S. Army National Guard as a Staff Sergeant and was a Veteran of the United States Navy.
He is survived by his children, Cindy Ann Allison, Joe Allison (Tesha), John Elliot Allison (Angie) and Larry Allison (Nicole); brother, Elliot Beckham Allison Jr.; grandchildren, Samantha Allison, Meghan Castanis, Patricia Daugherty, Tabitha Peck, Dusty Allison, Ethan Allison, Autumn Allison, Natalee Allison, Chloe Allison, Caley Allison, Ryan Allison and Kennedy Allison; and great-grandchildren, Madison Peck, Linkin Peck and Easton Allison.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Truglio Allison; and son, James Wesley Allison Jr.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the VFW Post 4075.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.