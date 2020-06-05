James W. Allison pic.jpg

James Wesley Allison Sr.

James Wesley Allison Sr. age 81, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Gulfport, Mississippi. Services will be held 11 a.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, 2020, with Rev. Lloyd Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Saturday. 

He was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on March 14, 1939, to the late Elliot Beckham Allison Sr. and Cinderella Mattie Montfort Allison. He retired from the U.S. Army National Guard as a Staff Sergeant and was a Veteran of the United States Navy. 

He is survived by his children, Cindy Ann Allison, Joe Allison (Tesha), John Elliot Allison (Angie) and Larry Allison (Nicole); brother, Elliot Beckham Allison Jr.; grandchildren, Samantha Allison, Meghan Castanis, Patricia Daugherty, Tabitha Peck, Dusty Allison, Ethan Allison, Autumn Allison, Natalee Allison, Chloe Allison, Caley Allison, Ryan Allison and Kennedy Allison; and great-grandchildren, Madison Peck, Linkin Peck and Easton Allison. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Truglio Allison; and son, James Wesley Allison Jr. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the VFW Post 4075. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription