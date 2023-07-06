James William “Jitter” Allen, 80, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away on July 4, 2023, following a brief illness. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Ronnie McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Jitter picture.jpeg

James W. 'Jitter' Allen

Jitter was born on October 23, 1942, to William “Bill” and Ora Mae Allen in Martin, Kentucky. After graduating from Martin High School in 1960, Jitter attended Pikeville College then left eastern Kentucky to attend Kentucky College of Mortuary Science in Louisville.

