James W. 'Jitter' Allen

James William “Jitter” Allen, 80, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away on July 4, 2023, following a brief illness. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Ronnie McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Jitter was born on October 23, 1942, to William “Bill” and Ora Mae Allen in Martin, Kentucky. After graduating from Martin High School in 1960, Jitter attended Pikeville College then left eastern Kentucky to attend Kentucky College of Mortuary Science in Louisville.
Upon graduation, Jitter returned home and began his career at Hall Brothers Funeral Home in Martin as a licensed funeral director and embalmer. During this time, Jitter married Emily Martin, his long-time sweetheart, whom he dated during the entirety of his time in mortuary school. They soon had a son, James Gregory, “Greg.”
After a few years in his licensed profession, his career interests expanded. A true renaissance man, Jitter worked as a deputy sheriff, deputy coroner, paramedic, railway dispatcher, marine salesman and coal leasing agent. But it wasn’t until 1973 that he pursued the career path that would make him the “Kentucky Legend” he was — politics.
After an unsuccessful initial foray into elected politics, Jitter ran again in 1975 and won his race for state representative. Jitter served the 95th Legislative District for two terms beginning in January 1976. During his service, Jitter held the positions of Vice Chairman of Natural Resources Committee and Chairman of the Federal Surface Mining Subcommittee.
He was also a member of the Agriculture Committee, Appropriations and Revenue Committee and Kentucky Democratic Executive Committee. Because of his active role in the legislature, Jitter was chosen to be a delegate for the 1976 Democratic National Convention. After his tenure in the General Assembly, Jitter again wore many hats including sales, public relations, and eventually, returned to Frankfort working for the Cabinet of Human Resources.
In 1985, his true calling would begin. Thanks to Governor Martha Layne Collins, Jitter served as the Governor’s legislative liaison until leaving to begin his own lobbying firm, Allen & Associates. For over 35 years, Jitter represented a multitude of local, national and multi-national clients with integrity and honesty, including his first client — Philip Morris.
Jitter will be remembered for his larger-than-life persona. To those who knew him, the word “legend” sums up who Jitter Allen was. When he wasn’t “walking the marble floors” of the Capitol, Jitter was enjoying the outdoors. An avid outdoorsman, if Jitter’s stories weren’t political, they usually included tales of his many adventures hunting and fishing throughout the United States.
Jitter is survived by his son, J. Gregory (Mary-Grace) Allen of Frankfort, formerly of Banner, Kentucky. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and close cousins; and his constant canine companion, JJ.
In addition to his parents, Jitter was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Emily Martin Allen; and his brother, Richard “Dickie” Allen.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy be made to the American Cancer Society, as this horrible disease has taken both of Greg’s parents and Mary-Grace’s mother.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
