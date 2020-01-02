Services for James Warren Searcy, 78, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Searcy died Thursday.

