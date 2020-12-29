LAWRENCEBURG – Private graveside services will be held for James William ”Billy” Fint, 86, at the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. He died Sunday. Services are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of James Fint as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

