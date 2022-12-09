Mr. James William Huckabee, 88, of Concord, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Tucker Hospice House, surrounded by his family.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Wilkinson Funeral Home chapel, with full military honors. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.

