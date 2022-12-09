Mr. James William Huckabee, 88, of Concord, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Tucker Hospice House, surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Wilkinson Funeral Home chapel, with full military honors. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.
James was born in Charlotte on July 7, 1934, to the late Bertha Kennington Huckabee and Arther Lee Huckabee. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Yandle; brother, Arther (Dee) Huckabee; and son-in-law, Charles (Chip) Hatley.
James graduated from Thomasboro High School in Charlotte and married Shirley Ann Floyd, also of Charlotte, in 1956. James was an adventurous spirit who loved travel. He earned his private pilot license as a young man and loved flying.
James was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps where he proudly served his country. He worked for many years as a Technical Training Specialist for Western Electric, which would later become AT&T.
James was an avid fisherman and spent many leisure days fishing with his father, father-in-law, children and numerous fishing buddies. James enjoyed golfing, camping and was a fantastic woodworker.
In retirement he was a world traveler. He spent several summers driving his camper van across the country, including two extended trips to Alaska.
James was a loving husband and father and will be missed by many.
James is survived by his wife, Shirley Floyd Huckabee; sons, James (Michael) Huckabee and Roger Huckabee; daughters, Patricia Gardner and husband Mark, and Margaret Hatley; sister, Francis Cassidy; grandchildren, Sarah Hatley and partner Jason Brown, James (Christopher) Huckabee, Kyle Huckabee and wife Bajaree, Carolyn Gardner and Kathleen Gardner; great-grand-children, Dahlia Dewyea, Layla Brown and Aiden Brown.
