James Medley.jpg

James William Medley

James William Medley, 91, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2020, after an illness.  

Jim is preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Medley; granddaughter, Bailey Cales, parents, Albert and Pearl; stepmother, Marsell Atkins, siblings, Lillie Mae Laughter, Leo Medley, Jeannie Johnson, Ruby Howell, Brenda Pack, Donnie Medley and J.R. Medley.

In addition to his wife, Betty, Jim is survived by son, Keith Medley (Debbie); daughter, Lori Medley; grandchildren, Ben Medley (Emmy), Carolyn Tipton (Kyle), Alan Drew and; great-grandchildren, Tucker Sheehan, Harlan Tipton, Ruth-Ann Tipton, Drayce Drew and Emmitt Drew; siblings, Ann Littlejohn, Ethelyne Fowler (Hugh), Corene Pack (Ray), Rachel Ward (Steve), Shirley McLaughlin, Libby Miller, Paul Medley (Jeanette), Ricky Medley (Pam); as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. 

Arrangements at Shannon’s Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky, include visitation on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. and service at 3 p.m. Burial will take place on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Grove Hill Cemetery at 10 a.m.  

Expressions of sympathy can be made to your church or favorite charity.  

Service information

Oct 25
Visitation
Sunday, October 25, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Shannon Funeral Home
1124 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Oct 25
Funeral Service
Sunday, October 25, 2020
3:00PM
Shannon Funeral Home
1124 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Oct 26
Graveside Service
Monday, October 26, 2020
10:00AM
Grove Hill Cemetery
458 Mt Eden Rd
Shelbyville, KY 40065
