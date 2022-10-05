OWENTON — Private services for James William Ware, 65, husband of Carol Osborne Ware, will be held. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Ware died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of James Ware as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

