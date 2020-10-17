James Yount Jr.

James Walter “Jamie” Yount Jr., age 54, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Camp Nelson National Cemetery on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jeff Eaton officiating.  

Jamie was born in Frankfort on Oct. 9, 1966, to the late James Walter Yount, Sr., and Joan Anderson Yount. As a 1986 graduate of Western Hills High School, Jamie went on to play baseball and graduate from Kentucky State University. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and retired from the Kentucky National Guard after 26 years of service. He was a member of Hope Community Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed time spent outdoors, especially hunting. Most of all, Jamie loved the Lord, his family, and friends. 

He is survived by his wife, Dana Goff Yount; children, Tiffany Barbosa (Italo) and Simon Yount (Taylor Ferry); siblings, Anthony “Bubba” Yount, Jerry Yount (Sandi), and Timmy Yount. Jamie was also blessed with several nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Dwyane Hickman, Anthony Stephens, Dean Kendrick, John Coffey, Willis Willhoite, and Brian “BB” Burge. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Gentry, Mike Green, Jim Green, Rick Stansel, Jeff Harrod, Jeff Sutton, Joe Allison, members of the VFW Post 4075, and his fellow members of service. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

