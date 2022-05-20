Jamie Lou Haworth, 66, passed away unexpectedly on April 30, in Costa Rica, where she made her home.
She was predeceased by her parents, James and Barbara Haworth; and her sister, Tammie Haworth.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Berger; her son, Brandon Jett (Veronica Feth); her sister, Beverly Hytken (Perry); and her niece, Hannah Haworth Walling (Jacob).
Jamie was a native of Frankfort, Kentucky. She graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with her masters in urban planning and development.
She moved with her son to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 1978 and worked as a city planner. Years later she attended law school at UNC in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and graduated with honors in 1989.
She returned to Sioux Falls, where she practiced law until moving to Louisville, Kentucky, in 1996. She joined the office of the Western Kentucky Federal Community Defender, where she remained for the rest of her career.
Jamie pursued her dream and retired, with her husband, to Costa Rica in 2013. She was a ready volunteer when asked, including teaching English classes and helping with spelling bees at the local school.
She helped others throughout her life and had many, many accomplishments. She was an extremely kind, generous and brilliant woman, with a beaming smile and an unforgettable laugh. She will be greatly missed.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Those who would like to make a donation in her memory may send a gift to Best Friends Animal Society at Bestfriends.org.
To plant a tree in memory of Jamie Haworth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
