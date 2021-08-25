Private services for Jamie Sirrell Jacobs, 56, will be held. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Jacobs died Aug. 16.

To plant a tree in memory of Jamie Jacobs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

