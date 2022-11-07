Jamie Walls Bryant, 56 years old, went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her sweet baby girl, Amanda Singleton; mother, Marie Walls; father, Curtis Walls; and sister, Tonya Brown.

Jamie Walls Bryant .jpg

Jamie Walls Bryant
To plant a tree in memory of Jamie Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription