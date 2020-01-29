Janice Marie Powe, 73, wife of Ed Powe, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Born in Memphis, Tennesse, on Sept. 22, 1946, Jan was the daughter of the late Samuel Pollock Jr. and Josephine Pollock.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Pollock II.
She graduated from Hersche High School in Chicago, Illinois, where she was active in the band, Honor Society and a Social Club that she and her friends started themselves.
Jan retired from state government where she worked in Protection and Advocacy and served as the director of PAIMI. She was a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. where she served as Basileus until earlier this month, and a member of the Links.
She was a competent and competitive bridge player, avid reader, international traveler and loved her trips to the casino. She was also a loving caregiver to all who knew and loved her.
Along with her husband, Jan is also survived by her daughter, Kristie Powe; host daughter, Tirza (Christian) Brown; and host son, Mackendy (Edwine) Alcinvil; a nephew, niece and a host of cousins.
Services will be held at Good Shepherd Church on Saturday, Feb. 1 with Mass at noon and a ceremonial presentation and fellowship gathering preceding at 11 a.m. Repast will follow in the Parish Hall at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the ALS Association Kentucky Chapter in lieu of flowers.
Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
