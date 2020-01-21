A gathering of family and friends for Jan Rose Fowler, 73, wife of Ernie Fowler, will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Fowler died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jan Fowler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

