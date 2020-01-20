Jan Rose Fowler, 73, wife of Ernie Fowler, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. She was born in Harlan, Kentucky, on Aug. 2, 1946, to the late Sheriff Jess Johnson and Mrs. Flora Lawson Johnson. She was a teacher for the Franklin County School System and during her career, held the honor of teacher of the year for the state of Kentucky.
Jan was the co-owner of Candleberry Candle Company and was the co-owner of The Gift Box stores for over 35 years. She regularly attended Buck Run Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Lisa (& Tim) Clark, Frankfort, and Neal Fowler, Lawrenceburg; her brothers, Don Johnson, Harlan and Bill Johnson, Harlan; and her grandchildren, Nadya Clark, Piper Clark, Lauren Fowler and Drew Fowler.
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at http://www2.heart.org/goto/Janfowler. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.