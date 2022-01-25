LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Jane Cole Ransdell Ross, 84, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gashmemorialchapel.com Ross died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jane Ross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription