LAWRENCEBURG — Funeral services for Jane Ruth Boggess Darnell, 80, mother of Susan Sparrow, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Monday. Darnell died Friday.

