Jane Allen Wooten Jones, 73, of Shelbyville, died Friday, September 1, 2023, in Louisville. For many years she had been a seamstress. She was a member of the Shelbyville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was baptized on May 18, 1968. Jane enjoyed teaching and spending time sharing Bible truths with others.

Jane Jones

She also enjoyed baking, fishing and working with flowers. Although Jane was not a person of many words, she had a quiet strength about her and was very kind and friendly towards all.

