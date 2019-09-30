Jane Morrison Cook, age 82, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jon Sutphin officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, and from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Wednesday.
Mrs. Cook was born in Frankfort on Dec. 13, 1936, to the late William L. and Beulah Moore Morrison. She was a sports enthusiast, but especially an avid fan of the University of Kentucky football and basketball. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching western movies and bowling. She loved her family and her pets dearly.
She is survived by her children, George Pershing Cook (Lori) and Wanda Cook Trimble; by four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; and by Greg Nease, whom she loved like a son.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Pershing Cook Sr.; son, Rodney Morrison Cook; and siblings, Buddy Morrison, Marilyn Campbell and Wilma Morrison.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.