Jane S. Bailey

Jane Ellen Stumbo Bailey, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Bro. James Bondurant officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon until the 2 p.m. service time on Saturday. 

Mrs. Bailey was born in Chicago, Illinois, on July 12, 1959, to the late Paul Ray Stumbo and Beverly Kay Cavin Stumbo. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jerry Ray Bailey; children, James Bailey, Bowling “Bo” Bailey (Shannon), Tiffany Bailey and Glendon Bailey; brother, Doug Stumbo (Sandie); grandchildren, Aiden Bailey, Kendall Bailey, Devin Casey, Austin Casey, Adelyn Bailey and Asher Bailey; and great-grandchild, Maggie Bailey. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs or Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kentucky. 

