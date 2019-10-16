Jane Shaw Hungate, 81, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Born in Frankfort on Oct. 29, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Harry Edward and Marie Cox Shaw and the wife of 63 years of Charles Elliott Hungate.
She is also survived by a son, Charles Edward Hungate; a sister, Elizabeth Ann Shaw; a sister-in-law, Judith Schley (Jerry); three nieces; and one nephew.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Frankfort Cemetery with Rev. Jack Brewer presiding.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the building fund at the First United Methodist Church.
An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.