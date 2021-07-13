Jane Sparks Nelson, formerly of Frankfort, passed away in Tacoma, WA, on April 19, 2021, in the loving care of her four daughters. She was 98 years old.

Jane was born in Mount Vernon, KY, graduated from Mount Vernon High School and from Phillips University, College of the Bible in Enid, OK. She attended a graduate program at Yale Divinity School in New Haven, CT. She later obtained her elementary school teaching credential in Los Angeles, CA.

In her early career, she was Director of Religious Education at First Christian Church in St. Joseph, Missouri. Most of Jane's career, she was an elementary school teacher in the Los Angeles City Schools. She also worked for the Commonwealth of Kentucky in the Department of Education.

Jane was active in her community and church life, supporting others in alignment with her Christian faith She enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as playing bridge and golf, reading, sewing, and watching sports. Jane was informed about politics and current events and loved to travel.

She was predeceased by her husband, Sherwood Mathis Nelson; her brother, Alfred Bentley Sparks Jr.; and her parents, Alfred Bentley Sparks Sr. and Christine Davis Sparks.

She is survived by her four daughters, Mary Larson (Lawrence) of Tacoma, WA; Molly Doty of Carmel, CA; Margaret Doty of Lakewood, WA; and Martha Snyder (Richard) of Gig Harbor, WA; grandchildren: Julia Larson-Saperstein (Robbie), Charles Larson, Christian Larson (Marcie), Logan Wells (Josh Smith), and Laura Beth Wick; great-grandchildren, Margaret and Laura Saperstein,  Alice Jane and Benjamin Larson; sister, Ann Logan Sparks Bradshaw; and nephew, John Bentley Bradshaw of Frankfort, KY; as well as other beloved nieces and nephews.

A service of remembrance will be held at First Christian Church, 316 Ann St., Frankfort, on Saturday, July 31, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Mount Vernon, Kentucky, on August 1 at 2 p.m.

