Jane Wood Britton, age 87, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Brian Richardson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Ms. Britton was born in Irvine, Kentucky, on Nov. 12, 1931, to the late Cecil Jack Wood and Sarah Daniel Berryman Lynch. She spent her life caring for dozens of children and enjoyed being a loving homemaker. She was an avid reader and a past-president of the VFW Post 4075 Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children, Terry Derringer (Pat), Patti Meade (GW) and Susan Renee Britton; sister, Sandy Kendall (Kerry); grandchildren, Dawn VanHorn, Carrie Brinley, Terry Derringer, Jr., Christopher Jason Stamper, J.J. Aylmer, Saylor Samuel Aylmer and Clayton Curtis Aylmer and by numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Randall “Randy” Curtis Derringer, and brother, Carol Wood.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the VFW Post 4075 Ladies Auxiliary in her memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.