LEXINGTON — Janet Bartram Davis, 62, wife of Gregory Davis, passed away on November 7, 2021. She was born in Owenton, Kentucky, on March 3, 1959, to the late Harlan and Georgia Dean Bartram.

Jan was a dedicated long time heath care employee with the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Samantha (Tim) Shade, of Wichita, Kansas; her son, Jared Davis, of Lexington; her brother, Jim (Jane) Bartram, of Frankfort; her sister-in-law, Terry Bartram, of Sparta; sister-in-law, Rita (Steve) English, of Hartford; brother-in-law, Dennis (Chris) Davis, of Glencoe; brother-in-law, Kevin Davis, of Worthville; brother-in-law, Tim Davis, of Versailles; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lee Bartram.

Funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Rev. Jay Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at Owenton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.

Memorial contributions are preferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

