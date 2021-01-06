LAWRENCEBURG — Funeral mass for Janet Gail Lilly Johnson, 72, wife of Harold Dean Johnson, will be 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until time of service. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Johnson died Wednesday.
