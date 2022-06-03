Janet Hill Jewell, 63, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Janet was the wife of Tony Jewell and is also survived by two sons, Kyle Jewell (Amanda) and Kurt Jewell; four grandchildren, Levi, Adalyn, Eloise and Everleigh; a sister, Pat Thomas; and a brother, Tom Hill.
 
Janet was born in Frankfort on August 13, 1958, to the late Lewis and Edwina Hill. She attended Good Shepherd Elementary School and graduated from Franklin County High School in 1976, and after receiving a degree from Lexington Community College in 1978, she went on to work as a legal secretary. Janet was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and her greatest love was doting on her family, whether it be cooking for them, buying them gifts, or joining them on vacations. 
 
Visitation will be at Rogers Funeral Home from 1-3 p.m. Sunday. A graveside service will be held in the Sunset Memorial Gardens at 10 a.m. Monday.
 
Pallbearers will be Jordan Howard, Greg McCurry, Chris Thomas, Matt Thomas, Alex Hill, Cassie Aldridge, Shelby Aldridge, Erica Wagoner, Jessica Smith and Valerie Edgeworth.
 
Memorial contributions are suggested to ACCESS Soup Kitchen. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
To send flowers to the family of Janet Jewell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 6
Graveside Service
Monday, June 6, 2022
10:00AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3250 Versailles Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jun 5
Visitation
Sunday, June 5, 2022
1:00PM-3:00PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
