LAWRENCEBURG — No services for Janet Lee Smith Drury, 65, wife of Joe Drury, have been scheduled. Drury died Wednesday, Feb. 22.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Drury as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

