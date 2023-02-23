LAWRENCEBURG — No services for Janet Lee Smith Drury, 65, wife of Joe Drury, have been scheduled. Drury died Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Alcaraz drops set but recovers to beat Fognini at Rio Open
- Caps sent to 6th straight loss by Ducks, who snap own skid
- Pettresson's OT goal lifts Canucks to 3-2 win over Blues
- Wendell Carter beats buzzer with tip-in, Magic beat Pistons
- NBA-leading Celtics outlast Pacers 142-138 in OT
- Fleury gets 73rd shutout to lead Wild over Blue Jackets 2-0
- Harden, Embiid, Harris rally 76ers past Grizzlies 110-105
- Houston Christian defeats McNeese 85-80
Most Popular
Articles
- Ku Klux Klan's attack on mail carrier suspended postal service in Frankfort
- Dunkin' may dip in to Frankfort
- Child seriously injured during dog attack
- 'Extreme, unsafe living conditions' leads to parents' arrest
- Jackson Brafford Crook
- Pollyann Harrod Coblin
- Downtown Burger Week comes to Frankfort
- City to hold meetings on Holmes Street Corridor project
- State ranks first in nation for new COVID-19 cases last week
- Capital Avenue crash leads to drug charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- PHOTOS: Tanker accident temporarily closes Mero Street bridge (12)
- Guest columnist: Eliminating occupational tax is key to local tax reform (9)
- Guest columnist: Know much about Black history? (8)
- Measure would reopen Capitol loop (8)
- New parking ordinances, improvements receive first reading at city commission (7)
- KCDC cybersecurity training program, federal grant deadline looms (7)
- Guest columnist: 'Absent leadership, an issue becomes a crisis' (7)
- Guest columnist: What are you willing to do? (7)
- John Arnett: Charge forward! (6)
- Guest columnist: Election reform continues (6)
- Guest columnist: Happy 80th birthday to the greatest movie ever made (6)
- FCSO: Driver caught with 2 pounds of marijuana (5)
- Buffalo Trace celebrates the opening of its new still house and dry house (5)
- Capital Avenue to close this week for movie shoot (4)
- State ranks first in nation for new COVID-19 cases last week (4)
- Four straight: SJ named best in state (4)
- Guest columnist: Comer busy appearing on Fox (4)
- Guest columnist: Restoring trust in our school system (4)
- Guest columnist: We need the news — good and bad (4)
- Old Lawrenceburg Road to close for razing starting Monday (4)
- Guest columnist: And the winning numbers are ... inequality (Part 1) (3)
- Guest columnist: CROWN Act will help end hairstyle discrimination (3)
- Guest columnist: Action taken to better protect detained youth (3)
- Third-party, independent voter numbers rise: Where does Franklin County stand? (3)
- Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee get ready to move on to phase 3 (3)
- CARTOON: Don't shoot down the Kentucky balloon (3)
- Illegal turn leads to felony drug charges (3)
- Chanda Veno: Home is where you choose to be (3)
- Editorial: Tax-cut measure will help the most Kentuckians (3)
- Child seriously injured during dog attack (3)
- Guest columnist: The dangerous consequences of 'parental choice' bills (3)
- Letter: Don't let anyone take away our freedoms (3)
- Guest columnists: Prevention, rehabilitation, caring required for children in juvenile justice (3)
- Monterey woman charged after striking two pedestrians, parked vehicle (3)
- Letter: 'Election infrastructure is important' (3)
- CARTOON: Welcome to the party (3)
- Chinese balloon's downing creates spectacle over tourism hub (2)
- FPD chief releases statement regarding Nichols case (2)
- Editorial: FPD chief reminds that police brutality concerns us all (2)
- You Asked: How many drug overdose deaths were reported in Franklin County in 2022? (2)
- Guest columnist: HB 1 tax cuts are bad for Kentucky's health (2)
- Guest columnist: Urban forestry program bringing greenery to city (2)
- Guest columnist: Time to put an end to school bullying (2)
- City to hold meetings on Holmes Street Corridor project (2)
- Guest columnist: Life isn't meant to be predictable (2)
- Duncan Road zoning change goes back to fiscal court for evidentiary hearing (2)
- Amye Bensenhaver: 'Greater legislative transparency is an imperative' (2)
- Upcoming ordinance votes, community programs featured at city commission meeting (2)
- Guest columnist: It's time to invest in our future (2)
- Planning commission approves zone change for Wilkinson Boulevard property (2)
- Speeding on the connector leads to felony charges for local woman (2)
- Guest columnist: 'Cocaine Bear' a mashup between 'Jaws,' 'Dumb and Dumber' (2)
- Editorial: Report shows anti-Semitism on rise in Kentucky (2)
- Goin’ Hollywood: 'Wildcat' comes to Frankfort (2)
- You Asked: Is FPB doing additional testing of the water since the Ohio train derailment? (2)
- Guest columnist: 'Abundance of caution' appropriate concerning donors' privacy (2)
- Ku Klux Klan's attack on mail carrier suspended postal service in Frankfort (2)
- Batter's Box provides indoor facility for local baseball, softball players (2)
- Guest columnist: Itching ears (2)
- Editorial: Festival's proceeds continue to help others (2)
- KCDC approves grant application after series of contentious meetings (2)
- Guest columnist: The essence of justice (2)
- Frankfort High honors second half of inaugural athletic hall of fame class (2)
- Civic organizations to honor Hancock (1)
- Baffert: 2-year Churchill Downs suspension hurt reputation (1)
- Local leaders discuss the state of the community (1)
- Guest columnist: Advocacy Day at Capitol is Thursday (1)
- Editorial: Kentucky needs more 'baby box' locations (1)
- Marshall's Bar & Grill moves into to old Moore's Point location (1)
- Always ready: FFD protects community one step at a time (1)
- SJ Digs: 14 indicted on counts of sexual, physical child abuse in one month (1)
- With more voters registering as Independent/Other, we want to know what political party are you registered as? (1)
- Guest columnists: Reform prior authorization, put patients first (1)
- Small town with big plans: City officials review priorities of strategic plan (1)
- 'Extreme, unsafe living conditions' leads to parents' arrest (1)
- Rodgers, Johnson inducted in Franklin County boys basketball Hall of Fame (1)
- Guest columnist: Don't volunteer for greater inequality by becoming more like Tennessee (1)
- Woman accused of removing items from crime scene (1)
- Amye Bensenhaver: Perfection achieved? (1)
- Local man jailed for allegedly inappropriately touching girl (1)
- 'What Happened to Jonesville' exhibit coming to Capitol on Tuesday (1)
- Michel joins American Culinary Corps (1)
- Editorial: Time to make feminine hygiene products tax-exempt (1)
- CARTOON: Wherever the Chinese spy balloon shall roam (1)
- SJ places second in Ky. Press Association's Advertising Excellence Awards (1)
- Kentucky Senate lets teachers decide on transgender pronouns (1)
- Kentucky Chautauqua to present 'Nancy Green: Being Aunt Jemima, the Pancake Queen' (1)
- Frankfort's boys basketball team pulls away late to beat Franklin County 54-48 (1)
- Edward Marshall Thompson (1)
- CARTOON: Forever in the spotlight (1)
- Man charged after alleged drive-by shooting on Camp Pleasant Road (1)
- Former Ky. state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case (1)
- Police: Local man punished children with military-style exercises (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.