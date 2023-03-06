LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Janet Lee Sykes Cooke, 80, wife of Philip Cooke, will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Cooke died Thursday, March 2.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Cooke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription