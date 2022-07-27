Janet Terry Miles, 75, of Gainesville, Florida — formerly of Frankfort, Kentucky — died July 24, 2022. She was born June 27, 1947, in Jackson, Kentucky, to Roy Phillip Terry Sr. and Louise Anderson Terry.

Mass of the Christian Burial was held on July 27, 2022, at Holy Faith Catholic Church, in Gainesville, Florida. Rite of Commitment and Burial will take place at Frankfort Cemetery, Aug. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Miles, Janet.jpeg

Janet Terry Miles

