Janet Toussaint, 79, from Bagdad, Kentucky, passed away December 25, 2021.

Janet was born in Vermont on January 26, 1942. Janet graduated from McIndoes Academy in 1960 as the valedictorian of her class where she was an all-star basketball player and a member of the Marching Band. 

Janet attended the University of Vermont graduating in 1962 as a dental hygienist. She married Paul Toussaint January 9, 1965.

After marrying, Janet cared for and attended to her family while traveling extensively due to Paul’s job as an engineer for the U.S. Government. They moved to Kentucky in 1989 and Janet worked for the Administrative Office of the Courts until retirement in 2001. 

Janet and Paul moved to Bagdad, Kentucky, in 2014, where they built a cabin and had a small farm, where she enjoyed cultivating flowers and vegetables.

Janet is survived by her devoted husband, Paul; sons, Riley and Gregory (Tricia); daughter, Beth; and three grandchildren.

Janet will be buried in Vermont in the spring. There will be a memorial ceremony in Kentucky at her home February 12 from 1 to 4 p.m.

In lieu of gifts, donations can be made to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513.

