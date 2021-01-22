Services for Janice Gail Madden Evans, 84, widow of Ronald Evans, will be private. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Evans died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

