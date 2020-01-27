GEORGETOWN — A private family celebration of life for Janice L. Norman, 58, wife of Jerome R. Norman, will be at a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Norman died Friday in Georgetown.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Norman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

