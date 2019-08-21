Janice Lynn Bryant, 62, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. She was born in Versailles on Nov. 26, 1956, to the late Charles and Waldene Cotton Bryant. She retired from Investors Heritage Life Insurance as an accounting clerk.
She is survived by her companion, David Chisley; her daughter, Joy Torres, Frankfort; her sister, Vickie Cummins, Frankfort; her grandchildren, Kaleb Mobley and Valorie Mobley; and her grand dog, Carlito.
Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.