Services for Janice M. Clark, 83, will be noon Saturday, Oct. 16, at First Christian Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Oct. 16 at the church. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Clark died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

