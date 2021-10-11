A Celebration of Life for Janice M. Clark is scheduled for noon Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the First Christian Church, 316 Ann St., Frankfort. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in the Frankfort Cemetery following the service.
Janice peacefully passed into the presence of Jesus Christ on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after a fourth, but brief, struggle with cancer.
Janice was born an only child to the late Frank T. Petrella and Rose Abbarno Petrella in Buffalo, New York on October 5, 1937.
She graduated from Sullins Junior College in 1957, earning an associate degree in Home Economics. She continued her education at the University of Kentucky where she met the love of her life, Charles (Charlie Boy) E. Clark Jr., of Frankfort, Kentucky. They were married in Frankfort on January 25, 1959.
Janice was a stay-at-home mother, caring for her two sons, Stuart and Steve. She was active in their school activities, serving as a “homeroom mother” and during numerous school-related functions.
After they left home, she was employed for several years by the JCPenney Company and eventually the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission (LRC), where she retired after 25 years of loyal service. She quickly became well known for her welcoming smile, willingness to engage anyone in conversation, friendly attitude towards all, and enthusiasm to tackle any job or assignment. Janice often spoke fondly of her former co-workers and the wonderful memories of her time at LRC.
She was an active member of First Christian Church for over 60 years and a member of the Anna Merle Circle. Janice loved Christmas and was a dedicated worker at the church’s annual Christmas Bazaar and Chili Supper. Her devotion to serving extended beyond her home and church, having been a member of the Frankfort Younger Women’s Club.
Her good nature, kindness, compassion and giving spirit are traits for which Janice will be remembered. She had the unique ability to clearly speak her mind, yet do so with humility and graciousness. Her determination to remain positive during challenging times was a testament to her faith in Christ and her resolve to not allow difficult circumstances to steal her joy.
She dearly loved her extended family and hosted the Clark family Christmas reunions for nearly three decades. Being an only child, she was devoted to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and grateful to her Clark in-laws who fully embraced her as a much-loved family member.
Janice is survived by her sons, Stuart (Jamie) and Steve (Susan); her grandchildren, Travis Clark, Lauren Walter, Jordan Clark, Michael Clark, Andy Clark, Will Clark; and great-grandchildren, Addie and Anthony Walter.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Charles E. Clark, Jr.; and a daughter, Jennifer Ann Clark.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy should go to the First Christian Church Memorial Fund (Frankfort, KY) or Bluegrass Care Navigators of Frankfort (Hospice).
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared online via the guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
