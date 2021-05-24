Janice S. Richards, of Frankfort, died unexpectedly on May 22, 2021, at Frankfort Regional Hospital. She was born in Urbana, Illinois, on January 20, 1948. Her parents were Loren Richards and Beatrice Conover Richards, both of whom preceded her in death.

Jan grew up in Mansfield, Illinois, and graduated from Mansfield High School in 1968. She graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1972 with degrees in elementary education and special education.

She graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a master’s in special educated in 1985. Jan spent years in the field of special education both in the classroom and with the Kentucky Department of education. She was an advocate for the needs of the special education community.

A very special part of Jan’s life was her love of animals, especially dogs. She made friends across the country through the dogs. She was a talented quilt maker and greatly enjoyed quilting sessions with her group.

She is survived by her two daughters, Chasity Thompson Saravia (Chris) and Millie Thompson, both of Frankfort; and her two granddaughters, Kaleigh and Emma. Also surviving is her brother, Phil Richards (Shirley) of Oswego, IL; sister, Wanda Delaplane (Mark) of Lexington; three nieces and nephews, Missy, Bill, and Todd; and four great nieces and nephews, Will, Abby, Lucy, Sophie, Gus, and Phoebe.

She will be greatly missed.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Pastor Kyle McDanell will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will be held at Mackey Cemetery in White Health Illinois at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shih Tzus and Fur babies Small Breed Dog Rescue at www.STFBR.org or 346 Osprey Circle, St. Mary, GA 31558.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

