Services for Janice Sanders Ireland, 54, will be scheduled for a later date. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. See www.ljtfuneralhome.com for details. Ireland died Tuesday at Baptist Health Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Ireland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

