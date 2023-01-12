LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Janice Sue “Jan” Stucker, 69, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Stucker died Wednesday, Jan. 11, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. 

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Stucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

