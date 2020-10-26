Janice Toppass Wilson, 75, of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The Frankfort, Kentucky, native was a daughter of the late Clay and Helen Webster Toppass.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Wilson; and her niece, Shelley Coleman.

Janice attended First United Methodist Church. She graduated from WKU and retired from the Kentucky Department of Insurance.

There will be a private graveside service at Frankfort Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim Phelps (Eric); her sister, Jane Coleman (Brandt); two grandchildren, Brenner Phelps and Anne Davis Phelps; a nephew, Dean Coleman (Barbara).

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First United Methodist Church.

