Janice Toppass Wilson, 75, of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The Frankfort, Kentucky, native was a daughter of the late Clay and Helen Webster Toppass.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Wilson; and her niece, Shelley Coleman.
Janice attended First United Methodist Church. She graduated from WKU and retired from the Kentucky Department of Insurance.
There will be a private graveside service at Frankfort Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Phelps (Eric); her sister, Jane Coleman (Brandt); two grandchildren, Brenner Phelps and Anne Davis Phelps; a nephew, Dean Coleman (Barbara).
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First United Methodist Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.