Funeral services for Janie Brown McCully, 70, wife of Steve McCully, will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be made at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com McCully died Thursday.
