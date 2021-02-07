LAWRENCEBURG — Private services will be held for Janna Rae Mink, 51, sister of Mossie Grubbs. Arrangements by Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Mink died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Janna Mink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription