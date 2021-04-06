A memorial service for Jaquelin Smith Wilson, 75, wife of William H. Wilson III, will be Friday at St. John’s Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the U.S .Department of Veterans Affairs www.va.org. Online condolences may be made at www.clarklegacycenter.com. Wilson died Friday.

