Services for Jason Black, 40, will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Black died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jason Black as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

