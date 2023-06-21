Jason Reed, 42, passed away on Saturday, June 17. Jason was the son of Lisa Reed and the father of Xavion and Jaylon Reed.

Services will be held in the First Corinthian Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. Saturday followed by burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Service information

Jun 23
Funeral Service
Friday, June 23, 2023
10:30AM
First Corinthian Baptist Church
214 Murray St
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jun 22
Visitation
Thursday, June 22, 2023
6:00PM-8:00PM
First Corinthian Baptist Church
214 Murray St
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jun 23
Committal Service
Friday, June 23, 2023
12:00PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3250 Versailles Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
