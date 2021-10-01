Jason Scott Black, 40, of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, passed on September 28, 2021, from a sudden sickness at the UK Medical Center surrounded by his Wife & Father.  

Jason was born December 14, 1980, in Frankfort, Kentucky, the only son of Alan Scott Black (Tammy) and the youngest child of Darlene Marie Lett. Jason graduated from Western Hills High School, Frankfort, in 1999, served his Country in the U.S. Navy and married Candice Renee Fogle June 3, 2002. He was employed as an Ironworker for his Family’s Business, Samson Steel Corporation in Frankfort since 10/1/1996. 

Jason is survived by his Mother, Darlene Marie Lett and Father, Alan Scott Black (Tammy); his Wife, Candice Renee Fogle Black; and his three children, Isaac Scott Black, Josie  Adele Black and Ian Reece Jennings Black of Lawrenceburg, KY; his two half-brothers, Ralph and Jeff Burnette; stepsisters, Courtney Atzinger Carroll, Mallory Renee Atzinger and Molly Jean Atzinger; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.  

Jason was preceded in death by his Grandmother, Elizabeth Black; his Grandfather, Burl J. Black.

Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Visitation will be at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. service time on Thursday. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

