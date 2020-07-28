Jason Timothy Yates of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on July 21 at his home after a lengthy illness. Jason was born April 11, 1974, the beloved son of Jim and Brenda Yates of Lexington, Kentucky.
He was the grandson of the late George and Althia Yates of Franklin, Kentucky. Jason was a graduate of Henry Clay High School and the University of Kentucky.
He is survived by his parents and a brother, Kevin Yates, of Lexington. After Jason’s graduation from the University of Kentucky, he relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, where he enjoyed many successful years as a pharmaceutical and medical device salesman.
Jason was employed by Biovail Pharmaceuticals, Fortec Medical and Ferring Orthapedics during his career. Jason was a very successful salesman, advancing to regional sales manager over eight southern states with Ferring during his career.
He was very charismatic and would light up a room with his personality and wit. He won nine President Clubs awards with Ferring, never finishing below No. 2 in sales nationally during his employment.
Jason was a very loyal member of BBN. He served as activity chairman for the Atlanta UK alumni chapter.
He loved anything to with his beloved UK Cats. He also loved camping, boating, traveling and especially the beaches.
Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Lexington, Kentucky.
Pallbearers will include, Kevin Yates, Jonathan Osborne, Chad Heilig, Brad Elias, Geoff Ritchie and John Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Hackney, Jeff Osborne and Bryan Sackmann.
