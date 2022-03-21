Services for Jason Tyler Estill, 35, Frankfort, will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. Tyler died unexpectedly Saturday in Waco, Kentucky.

Jason Tyler Estill

Born in Lexington, Kentucky, he was a graduate of Franklin County High School and assistant manager for U-Haul Rentals in Lexington. He loved his Havanese dog “Buster” and cherished the hours he spent playing softball. 

Tyler was the son of Jerry and Valerie Estill, Frankfort. In addition to his parents, survivors include his brother, Casey (Lauren) Estill, Jonesboro, Arkansas; niece and nephew, Witten Wayne and Allie Dale Estill.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, John Vernon and Nettie Estill, Stewart and Evelyn Hardy. Pallbearers will be Will Kinnard, Taylor Hicks, Brandon Quinn, Jake Arnold, Alan Stucker and Adam Jones. 

Memorial contributions in Tyler’s name may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society Building Fund, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601. 

