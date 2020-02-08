VERSAILLES — Services for Jason Scott Weber, 52, will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, in Versailles. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday. Condolences may be made at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Weber died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jason Weber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

