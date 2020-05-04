Arrangements for Jay Roberts, husband of Rhonda Roberts, are pending at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. He died Monday at Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles.

To plant a tree in memory of Jay Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

