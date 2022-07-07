GEORGETOWN — Services for JD Moore, 58, are pending at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com. Moore died July 1.

To plant a tree in memory of JD Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

