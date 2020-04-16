Jean Redmon Blackburn, 75, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Born on May 29, 1944, Jean was the daughter of the late Roy Dale Redmon and Anna Mae Aldridge Redmon and the widow of Steve Blackburn.
A graduate of Bald Knob Elementary and Frankfort High School, she worked as a data sentry specialist for Kentucky State Government. She enjoyed playing bingo, taking vacations, joyriding and spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Jean is survived by two daughters, Jacquelyn King and Kimberly McDowell; four sons, Stewart Thomas Quire Jr., Roy Gayle Quire, Jeffrey Wayne Quire, and Steve Blackburn Jr.; two sisters, Phyllis Thurman and Brenda Mishco; two brothers, Jim Redmon and Wayne Redmon; a special fiend, Stewart Quire; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Harrod; and a brother, William Redmon.
Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held. Family and friends are invited to join via a live event on the Rogers Funeral Home Facebook page at 2:15 p.m. Monday. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
